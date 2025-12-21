12/21/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County with Temps Peaking at 57, Cooling to 38 Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 48.2°F. Winds are light, blowing at 5.6 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the county experienced temperatures reaching a high of 57.7°F and a low of 38.3°F. The sky was overcast, and wind speeds peaked at 11.7 mph. Precipitation chances were very low at 1%, resulting in no rainfall.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 38.3°F. Winds will continue at a lighter pace, with speeds up to 6.3 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted.
Residents can expect a calm night ahead with favorable conditions continuing into the early hours.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|58°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|58°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|61°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|64°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|70°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|66°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|69°F
|45°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!