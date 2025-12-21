12/21/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County with Temps Peaking at 57, Cooling to 38 Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 48.2°F. Winds are light, blowing at 5.6 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the county experienced temperatures reaching a high of 57.7°F and a low of 38.3°F. The sky was overcast, and wind speeds peaked at 11.7 mph. Precipitation chances were very low at 1%, resulting in no rainfall.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 38.3°F. Winds will continue at a lighter pace, with speeds up to 6.3 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted.

Residents can expect a calm night ahead with favorable conditions continuing into the early hours.

Today's Details

High
58°F
Low
38°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
18%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
48°F · feels 40°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 58°F 38°F Overcast
Monday 58°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 61°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 64°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 70°F 56°F Overcast
Friday 66°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 69°F 45°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

