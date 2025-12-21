12/20/25: Overcast Day with High of 63, Cooling to Clear 45 Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 47.3°F with overcast skies, and a gentle breeze blowing at 4.5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 63.3°F and a low of 26.1°F. Conditions were consistently overcast, with wind speeds reaching up to 13.5 mph. Precipitation remained negligible with a chance of only 3%.
Looking ahead, the night will see temperatures dropping to a low of about 45.1°F. The skies are expected to clear as the wind continues at a calm pace of up to 4.4 mph. The probability of precipitation maintains a low at 3%.
Residents should anticipate a clear and chilly night with minimal wind disturbance. No weather warnings are in effect for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|63°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|56°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|61°F
|33°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|60°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|64°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|70°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|64°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
