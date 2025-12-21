12/20/25: Overcast Day with High of 63, Cooling to Clear 45 Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 47.3°F with overcast skies, and a gentle breeze blowing at 4.5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 63.3°F and a low of 26.1°F. Conditions were consistently overcast, with wind speeds reaching up to 13.5 mph. Precipitation remained negligible with a chance of only 3%.

Looking ahead, the night will see temperatures dropping to a low of about 45.1°F. The skies are expected to clear as the wind continues at a calm pace of up to 4.4 mph. The probability of precipitation maintains a low at 3%.

Residents should anticipate a clear and chilly night with minimal wind disturbance. No weather warnings are in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 63°F Low 26°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 39% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 63°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 56°F 36°F Overcast Monday 61°F 33°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 60°F 51°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 64°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 70°F 56°F Overcast Friday 64°F 52°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email