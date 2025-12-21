12/20/25: Overcast Day with High of 63, Cooling to Clear 45 Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
0
44

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 47.3°F with overcast skies, and a gentle breeze blowing at 4.5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 63.3°F and a low of 26.1°F. Conditions were consistently overcast, with wind speeds reaching up to 13.5 mph. Precipitation remained negligible with a chance of only 3%.

Looking ahead, the night will see temperatures dropping to a low of about 45.1°F. The skies are expected to clear as the wind continues at a calm pace of up to 4.4 mph. The probability of precipitation maintains a low at 3%.

Residents should anticipate a clear and chilly night with minimal wind disturbance. No weather warnings are in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
63°F
Low
26°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
39%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 40°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 63°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 56°F 36°F Overcast
Monday 61°F 33°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 60°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 64°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 70°F 56°F Overcast
Friday 64°F 52°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR