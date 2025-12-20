12/20/25: Clear Sky in Rutherford County with High Near 62

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 61.9°F. Winds are blowing at 13.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed today.

Today, the highest temperature reached was 61.9°F with a minimum of 26.1°F early this morning. The wind peaked at around 14.5 mph. Despite the clear skies during the day, the chance of precipitation remained low at 4%.

Tonight, residents can expect the weather to continue being clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 47.8°F. Winds will decrease slightly but still reach up to 13.1 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains minimal at 4%.

This concludes today’s weather update for Rutherford County. Residents can look forward to clear skies continuing into the evening.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 26°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 19% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 62°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 62°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 55°F 35°F Overcast Monday 54°F 31°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 62°F 53°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 64°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 68°F 57°F Overcast Friday 63°F 49°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

