12/20/25: Clear Sky in Rutherford County with High Near 62

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 61.9°F. Winds are blowing at 13.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed today.
Today, the highest temperature reached was 61.9°F with a minimum of 26.1°F early this morning. The wind peaked at around 14.5 mph. Despite the clear skies during the day, the chance of precipitation remained low at 4%.
Tonight, residents can expect the weather to continue being clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 47.8°F. Winds will decrease slightly but still reach up to 13.1 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains minimal at 4%.
This concludes today’s weather update for Rutherford County. Residents can look forward to clear skies continuing into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|62°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|55°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|54°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|62°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|64°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|68°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|63°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!