12/20/25: Clear Sky in Rutherford County with High Near 62

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 61.9°F. Winds are blowing at 13.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed today.

Today, the highest temperature reached was 61.9°F with a minimum of 26.1°F early this morning. The wind peaked at around 14.5 mph. Despite the clear skies during the day, the chance of precipitation remained low at 4%.

Tonight, residents can expect the weather to continue being clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 47.8°F. Winds will decrease slightly but still reach up to 13.1 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains minimal at 4%.

This concludes today’s weather update for Rutherford County. Residents can look forward to clear skies continuing into the evening.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
26°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
19%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 62°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 55°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 54°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 62°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 64°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 68°F 57°F Overcast
Friday 63°F 49°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

