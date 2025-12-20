12/20/25: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Chilly at 28°F with Highs to 57 Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 27.7°F under clear skies, with a mild breeze blowing at 6.1 mph from the north. There is no precipitation currently being reported.
Today’s weather in Rutherford County is expected to reach a high of 57.4°F after the frosty start, with temperatures climbing steadily under overcast skies. Wind speeds could increase, reaching up to 15.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains exceedingly low at just 1%, with no significant rainfall expected.
Tonight, the skies will clear as the temperature drops to a low of 44.2°F. Winds will continue at a lower intensity of up to 9.6 mph, and the very minimal chance of rain persists.
Residents and visitors of Rutherford County can enjoy the clear conditions for outdoor activities, although it’s advisable to dress warmly in the morning and evening due to the lower temperatures. Keep an eye on the increasing wind speeds if planning activities such as cycling or drones flying today.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|57°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|53°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|57°F
|36°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|61°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|64°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|70°F
|55°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|66°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
