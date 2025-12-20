12/20/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temperature Nearing 52

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions remain clear with a temperature of 51.8°F and a northwest wind blowing at 6.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 63.3°F after starting from a low of 26.1°F. Winds peaked at 13.5 mph, and despite overcast skies for a portion of the day, there was no precipitation, aligning with the low chance of just 6%.

Tonight, the sky will stay clear with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 48.4°F. Winds will be lighter, reaching speeds up to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain low at 6%.

Overall, Rutherford County can expect a continuation of clear skies and mild weather conditions through the evening and into the night.

Today's Details High 63°F Low 26°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 26% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 6% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 63°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 55°F 35°F Overcast Monday 54°F 31°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 62°F 53°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 64°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 68°F 57°F Overcast Friday 63°F 49°F Drizzle: light

