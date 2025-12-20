12/20/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temperature Nearing 52

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions remain clear with a temperature of 51.8°F and a northwest wind blowing at 6.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 63.3°F after starting from a low of 26.1°F. Winds peaked at 13.5 mph, and despite overcast skies for a portion of the day, there was no precipitation, aligning with the low chance of just 6%.
Tonight, the sky will stay clear with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 48.4°F. Winds will be lighter, reaching speeds up to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain low at 6%.
Overall, Rutherford County can expect a continuation of clear skies and mild weather conditions through the evening and into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|63°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|55°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|54°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|62°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|64°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|68°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|63°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
