12/2/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp Nears 35, Rain Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 34.9°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing at 9.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far this morning.

Today’s weather forecast predicts a high of 37.2°F with winds reaching up to 10.7 mph. The chance of precipitation is high at 98%, with an expected rainfall total of 0.74 inches, featuring moderate rain throughout the day. Residents should prepare for a wet day ahead and carry necessary rain gear.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 28.4°F with lighter winds up to 7.1 mph. The skies will remain overcast, but no precipitation is expected. This provides a break in the rain, offering drier conditions overnight.

There are no specific weather warnings in effect currently for Rutherford County. Residents should continue to monitor local forecasts and stay prepared for changing weather conditions.

Today’s Details High 37°F Low 28°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 1.5 (Low) Precip 98% chance · 0.74 in Now 35°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:38am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 37°F 28°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 37°F 28°F Overcast Thursday 45°F 34°F Drizzle: light Friday 40°F 38°F Rain: slight Saturday 49°F 36°F Overcast Sunday 53°F 38°F Fog Monday 46°F 37°F Overcast

