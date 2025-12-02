12/2/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp Nears 35, Rain Expected

By
Source Staff
-
0
54

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 34.9°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing at 9.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far this morning.

Today’s weather forecast predicts a high of 37.2°F with winds reaching up to 10.7 mph. The chance of precipitation is high at 98%, with an expected rainfall total of 0.74 inches, featuring moderate rain throughout the day. Residents should prepare for a wet day ahead and carry necessary rain gear.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 28.4°F with lighter winds up to 7.1 mph. The skies will remain overcast, but no precipitation is expected. This provides a break in the rain, offering drier conditions overnight.

There are no specific weather warnings in effect currently for Rutherford County. Residents should continue to monitor local forecasts and stay prepared for changing weather conditions.

Today’s Details

High
37°F
Low
28°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
1.5 (Low)
Precip
98% chance · 0.74 in
Now
35°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 37°F 28°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 37°F 28°F Overcast
Thursday 45°F 34°F Drizzle: light
Friday 40°F 38°F Rain: slight
Saturday 49°F 36°F Overcast
Sunday 53°F 38°F Fog
Monday 46°F 37°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR