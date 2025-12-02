12/2/25: Overcast Evening at 29.7°F, Moderate Rain Earlier Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 29.7°F. Winds are blowing at 6.5 mph with no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 37.2°F, while the low dropped to 29.5°F. There was a significant chance of precipitation at 98% with moderate rain reported, accumulating to a total of 0.74 inches. Wind speeds peaked at 10.7 mph.

Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast with stable temperatures maintaining the low at 29.5°F. Winds will slightly decrease with speeds up to 6.7 mph. No precipitation is expected tonight.

Residents should continue to monitor local forecasts as weather conditions can change.

Today’s Details High 37°F Low 29°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 1.5 (Low) Precip 98% chance · 0.74 in Now 30°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:38am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 37°F 29°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 36°F 29°F Overcast Thursday 43°F 31°F Drizzle: light Friday 40°F 35°F Rain: slight Saturday 50°F 36°F Overcast Sunday 44°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 37°F 32°F Fog

