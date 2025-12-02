12/2/25: Overcast Evening at 29.7°F, Moderate Rain Earlier Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 29.7°F. Winds are blowing at 6.5 mph with no precipitation currently reported.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 37.2°F, while the low dropped to 29.5°F. There was a significant chance of precipitation at 98% with moderate rain reported, accumulating to a total of 0.74 inches. Wind speeds peaked at 10.7 mph.
Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast with stable temperatures maintaining the low at 29.5°F. Winds will slightly decrease with speeds up to 6.7 mph. No precipitation is expected tonight.
Residents should continue to monitor local forecasts as weather conditions can change.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|37°F
|29°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|36°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|43°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|40°F
|35°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|50°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|44°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|37°F
|32°F
|Fog
Next 24 Hours
