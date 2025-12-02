12/2/25: Overcast Evening at 29.7°F, Moderate Rain Earlier Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 29.7°F. Winds are blowing at 6.5 mph with no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 37.2°F, while the low dropped to 29.5°F. There was a significant chance of precipitation at 98% with moderate rain reported, accumulating to a total of 0.74 inches. Wind speeds peaked at 10.7 mph.

Looking ahead to tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast with stable temperatures maintaining the low at 29.5°F. Winds will slightly decrease with speeds up to 6.7 mph. No precipitation is expected tonight.

Residents should continue to monitor local forecasts as weather conditions can change.

Today’s Details

High
37°F
Low
29°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
1.5 (Low)
Precip
98% chance · 0.74 in
Now
30°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 37°F 29°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 36°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 43°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Friday 40°F 35°F Rain: slight
Saturday 50°F 36°F Overcast
Sunday 44°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 37°F 32°F Fog

Next 24 Hours

