12/2/25: Overcast and Chilly at 32.5, Rain Clearing by Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature standing at 32.5°F. Winds are blowing from the northwest at 8.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded thus far today.

Today’s temperature peaked at 37.2°F and dropped to an early low of 28.8°F. Winds throughout the day have reached up to 10.7 mph. Although the sky remained mostly cloudy, the likelihood of precipitation was high at 98%, with an expected total of 0.74 inches of moderate rain.

Looking ahead to tonight, the overcast conditions will persist, with temperatures holding steady at a low of 28.8°F. The wind speeds will decrease slightly, maxing out at around 7.3 mph, and there is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the day.

Residents of Rutherford County should prepare for a chilly evening with continuous cloud cover, although no further rainfall is anticipated. Please refer to local updates for any changes to the forecast as the night progresses.

Today’s Details High 37°F Low 29°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 1.5 (Low) Precip 98% chance · 0.74 in Now 33°F · feels 24°F Sunrise 6:38am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 37°F 29°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 36°F 28°F Overcast Thursday 43°F 31°F Drizzle: light Friday 40°F 35°F Rain: slight Saturday 50°F 36°F Overcast Sunday 44°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 37°F 32°F Fog

Next 24 Hours

