12/2/25: Overcast and Chilly at 32.5, Rain Clearing by Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature standing at 32.5°F. Winds are blowing from the northwest at 8.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded thus far today.

Today’s temperature peaked at 37.2°F and dropped to an early low of 28.8°F. Winds throughout the day have reached up to 10.7 mph. Although the sky remained mostly cloudy, the likelihood of precipitation was high at 98%, with an expected total of 0.74 inches of moderate rain.

Looking ahead to tonight, the overcast conditions will persist, with temperatures holding steady at a low of 28.8°F. The wind speeds will decrease slightly, maxing out at around 7.3 mph, and there is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the day.

Residents of Rutherford County should prepare for a chilly evening with continuous cloud cover, although no further rainfall is anticipated. Please refer to local updates for any changes to the forecast as the night progresses.

Today’s Details

High
37°F
Low
29°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
1.5 (Low)
Precip
98% chance · 0.74 in
Now
33°F · feels 24°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 37°F 29°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 36°F 28°F Overcast
Thursday 43°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Friday 40°F 35°F Rain: slight
Saturday 50°F 36°F Overcast
Sunday 44°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 37°F 32°F Fog

Next 24 Hours

