12/2/25: Evening Overcast and Cold at 29°F, Day Saw Moderate Rain and Highs to 37°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is a chilly 28.8°F with an overcast sky and a gentle breeze blowing at 6 mph. No precipitation is reported at the moment.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 37.2°F, while the lowest was 28.9°F. Conditions included moderate rain with a total precipitation of 0.74 inches. Wind speeds reached up to 10.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation was high at 98%.

Tonight, the sky remains overcast as the temperature holds steady near today’s low of 28.9°F. Winds will ease slightly, reaching up to 6.2 mph, and there is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the night.

Today’s Details High 37°F Low 29°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 1.5 (Low) Precip 98% chance · 0.74 in Now 29°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:38am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 37°F 29°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 35°F 29°F Overcast Thursday 36°F 31°F Fog Friday 42°F 34°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 36°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 37°F Overcast Monday 44°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email