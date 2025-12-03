12/2/25: Evening Overcast and Cold at 29°F, Day Saw Moderate Rain and Highs to 37°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is a chilly 28.8°F with an overcast sky and a gentle breeze blowing at 6 mph. No precipitation is reported at the moment.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 37.2°F, while the lowest was 28.9°F. Conditions included moderate rain with a total precipitation of 0.74 inches. Wind speeds reached up to 10.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation was high at 98%.

Tonight, the sky remains overcast as the temperature holds steady near today’s low of 28.9°F. Winds will ease slightly, reaching up to 6.2 mph, and there is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the night.

Today’s Details

High
37°F
Low
29°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
1.5 (Low)
Precip
98% chance · 0.74 in
Now
29°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 37°F 29°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 35°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 36°F 31°F Fog
Friday 42°F 34°F Overcast
Saturday 49°F 36°F Overcast
Sunday 50°F 37°F Overcast
Monday 44°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

