12/2/25: Evening Overcast and Cold at 29°F, Day Saw Moderate Rain and Highs to 37°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is a chilly 28.8°F with an overcast sky and a gentle breeze blowing at 6 mph. No precipitation is reported at the moment.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 37.2°F, while the lowest was 28.9°F. Conditions included moderate rain with a total precipitation of 0.74 inches. Wind speeds reached up to 10.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation was high at 98%.
Tonight, the sky remains overcast as the temperature holds steady near today’s low of 28.9°F. Winds will ease slightly, reaching up to 6.2 mph, and there is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the night.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|37°F
|29°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|35°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|36°F
|31°F
|Fog
|Friday
|42°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|49°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|50°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|44°F
|33°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
