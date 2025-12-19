12/19/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 32.5, High Expected 46.4

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 32.5°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 5.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.
Today’s forecast anticipates a high of 46.4°F with winds increasing up to 13.7 mph. The sky will grow overcast as the day progresses, although the chance of precipitation remains low at just 2%. The temperature will dip slightly to a low of around 32.4°F by the evening.
Tonight the sky will clear again, and temperatures are expected to hold steady with a low of 32.5°F. The winds will decrease to a lighter pace of up to 4.3 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight.
Residents can expect a chilly start to the day with a gradual warming, though staying cool, and a calm and clear evening ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|46°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|51°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|50°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|53°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|58°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|62°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|56°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
