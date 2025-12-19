12/19/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 32.5, High Expected 46.4

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 32.5°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 5.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Today’s forecast anticipates a high of 46.4°F with winds increasing up to 13.7 mph. The sky will grow overcast as the day progresses, although the chance of precipitation remains low at just 2%. The temperature will dip slightly to a low of around 32.4°F by the evening.

Tonight the sky will clear again, and temperatures are expected to hold steady with a low of 32.5°F. The winds will decrease to a lighter pace of up to 4.3 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight.

Residents can expect a chilly start to the day with a gradual warming, though staying cool, and a calm and clear evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
46°F
Low
32°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 46°F 32°F Overcast
Saturday 51°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 50°F 33°F Overcast
Monday 53°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 58°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 62°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

