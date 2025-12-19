12/19/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 32.5, High Expected 46.4

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 32.5°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 5.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Today’s forecast anticipates a high of 46.4°F with winds increasing up to 13.7 mph. The sky will grow overcast as the day progresses, although the chance of precipitation remains low at just 2%. The temperature will dip slightly to a low of around 32.4°F by the evening.

Tonight the sky will clear again, and temperatures are expected to hold steady with a low of 32.5°F. The winds will decrease to a lighter pace of up to 4.3 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight.

Residents can expect a chilly start to the day with a gradual warming, though staying cool, and a calm and clear evening ahead.

Today's Details High 46°F Low 32°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 46°F 32°F Overcast Saturday 51°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 33°F Overcast Monday 53°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 58°F 48°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 62°F 56°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email