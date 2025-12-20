12/19/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 32°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 31.8°F. Winds are light, blowing at 3.1 mph, with no precipitation currently reported.
During the day, temperatures reached a high of 46.4°F and dipped to a low of 31.3°F. The sky was overcast, and the wind peaked at 13.7 mph, though the chance of precipitation remained low at 2%.
For tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low near 31.3°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with a maximum expected up to 4.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected.
This calm weather pattern is anticipated to continue into the early morning hours, maintaining clear skies and a minimal wind chill. Residents should prepare for another chilly night ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|46°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|58°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|53°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|63°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|64°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|71°F
|57°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!