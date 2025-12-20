12/19/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 32°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 31.8°F. Winds are light, blowing at 3.1 mph, with no precipitation currently reported.

During the day, temperatures reached a high of 46.4°F and dipped to a low of 31.3°F. The sky was overcast, and the wind peaked at 13.7 mph, though the chance of precipitation remained low at 2%.

For tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low near 31.3°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with a maximum expected up to 4.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

This calm weather pattern is anticipated to continue into the early morning hours, maintaining clear skies and a minimal wind chill. Residents should prepare for another chilly night ahead.

Today's Details High 46°F Low 31°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 32°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 46°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 58°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 53°F 35°F Overcast Monday 56°F 35°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 63°F 50°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 64°F 56°F Drizzle: light Thursday 71°F 57°F Overcast

