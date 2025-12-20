12/19/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 32°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 31.8°F. Winds are light, blowing at 3.1 mph, with no precipitation currently reported.

During the day, temperatures reached a high of 46.4°F and dipped to a low of 31.3°F. The sky was overcast, and the wind peaked at 13.7 mph, though the chance of precipitation remained low at 2%.

For tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low near 31.3°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with a maximum expected up to 4.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

This calm weather pattern is anticipated to continue into the early morning hours, maintaining clear skies and a minimal wind chill. Residents should prepare for another chilly night ahead.

Today's Details

High
46°F
Low
31°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
32°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 46°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 58°F 30°F Overcast
Sunday 53°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 56°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 63°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 64°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 71°F 57°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

