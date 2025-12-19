12/19/25: Clear Sky and 43.7°F in Rutherford County, Wind at 7.4 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 43.7°F. Winds are blowing at a speed of 7.4 mph and there is no precipitation reported.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 46.4°F and are expected to drop to a low of 32°F by tonight. The day featured mostly overcast conditions, and wind speeds peaked at 13.7 mph. There was a negligible chance of precipitation at 2 percent, with no actual precipitation occurring.

For tonight, clear skies are forecasted with temperatures expected to be steady at around 32.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease to a gentler 4.6 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents can expect mild and calm weather conditions to continue into the evening, with clear skies providing an unobstructed view of night-time vistas.

Today's Details High 46°F Low 32°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 44°F · feels 36°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 46°F 32°F Overcast Saturday 56°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 52°F 35°F Overcast Monday 52°F 35°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 60°F 51°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 64°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 57°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email