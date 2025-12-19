12/19/25: Clear Sky and 39°F in Rutherford County as Evening Sets In

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 39°F. Wind speeds are currently mild at 5 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 46.4°F, while the low dropped to 32°F. It was an overcast day with winds peaking at 13.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low, at only 2%, with no actual precipitation occurring.

Tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with a low temperature nearing 32.9°F. Winds will continue to be light, at speeds up to 5.1 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

Overall, the local weather remains clear and calm as we move into the evening and overnight hours. Residents can anticipate a cold but tranquil night ahead.

Today's Details High 46°F Low 32°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 39°F · feels 32°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 46°F 32°F Overcast Saturday 56°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 52°F 35°F Overcast Monday 52°F 35°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 60°F 51°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 64°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 57°F Overcast

