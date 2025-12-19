12/19/25: Clear Sky and 39°F in Rutherford County as Evening Sets In

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 39°F. Wind speeds are currently mild at 5 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 46.4°F, while the low dropped to 32°F. It was an overcast day with winds peaking at 13.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low, at only 2%, with no actual precipitation occurring.

Tonight, conditions are expected to remain clear with a low temperature nearing 32.9°F. Winds will continue to be light, at speeds up to 5.1 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

Overall, the local weather remains clear and calm as we move into the evening and overnight hours. Residents can anticipate a cold but tranquil night ahead.

Today's Details

High
46°F
Low
32°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
56%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
39°F · feels 32°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 46°F 32°F Overcast
Saturday 56°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 52°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 52°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 60°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 64°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 57°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

