12/19/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Morning at 32.5, High of 46.4 Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 32.5°F. The wind is blowing at 5.7 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Today, residents can expect a high of 46.4°F and a low of 32.4°F. The sky will turn overcast as the day progresses, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 13.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains very low at 2%, with no precipitation expected.

Tonight, the sky will clear again with a forecasted low temperature of 32.5°F. Winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 4.3 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight, maintaining a 0% chance.

Residents should dress warmly for the cool temperatures, especially in the early morning and late evening.

Today's Details High 46°F Low 32°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 46°F 32°F Overcast Saturday 51°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 33°F Overcast Monday 53°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 58°F 48°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 62°F 56°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 56°F Overcast

