12/19/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Morning at 32.5, High of 46.4 Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 32.5°F. The wind is blowing at 5.7 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Today, residents can expect a high of 46.4°F and a low of 32.4°F. The sky will turn overcast as the day progresses, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 13.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains very low at 2%, with no precipitation expected.

Tonight, the sky will clear again with a forecasted low temperature of 32.5°F. Winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 4.3 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight, maintaining a 0% chance.

Residents should dress warmly for the cool temperatures, especially in the early morning and late evening.

Today's Details

High
46°F
Low
32°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 46°F 32°F Overcast
Saturday 51°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 50°F 33°F Overcast
Monday 53°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 58°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 62°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

