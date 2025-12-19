12/19/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Morning at 32.5, High of 46.4 Expected

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 32.5°F. The wind is blowing at 5.7 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.
Today, residents can expect a high of 46.4°F and a low of 32.4°F. The sky will turn overcast as the day progresses, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 13.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains very low at 2%, with no precipitation expected.
Tonight, the sky will clear again with a forecasted low temperature of 32.5°F. Winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 4.3 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight, maintaining a 0% chance.
Residents should dress warmly for the cool temperatures, especially in the early morning and late evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|46°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|51°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|50°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|53°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|58°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|62°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|56°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
