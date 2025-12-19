12/19/25: Clear Skies and 43.7°F in Rutherford County, Winds Light

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 43.7°F under clear skies, with a wind speed of 7.4 mph coming from the northeast. No precipitation is currently recorded.

Today’s weather saw a high of 46.4°F and will drop to a nightly low of about 32.2°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 13.7 mph but will decrease to approximately 4.6 mph tonight. The sky is expected to remain clear, and there is essentially no chance of precipitation as the probability stands at 0%.

Residents can enjoy the stable and dry conditions extending into the evening, with temperatures continuing to hover just above freezing. This benign weather presents an opportunity for outdoor evening activities under the clear night sky.

Today's Details

High
46°F
Low
32°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
44°F · feels 36°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 46°F 32°F Overcast
Saturday 56°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 52°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 52°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 60°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 64°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 57°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

