12/19/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 39

By
Source Staff
-
0
22

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 39°F. Wind speeds are mild at 5 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the area experienced overcast conditions with temperatures reaching a high of 46.4°F and dropping to a low of 32°F. Maximum winds gusted up to 13.7 mph. Despite cloudy skies, the chance of precipitation remained exceptionally low at 2%.

Tonight, the skies will continue to be clear with an expected low temperature of around 32.9°F. Winds will remain gentle, peaking at approximately 5.1 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the evening.

Residents can look forward to a calm and cool night ahead, remaining vigilant for any changes in the weather.

Today's Details

High
46°F
Low
32°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
56%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
39°F · feels 32°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 46°F 32°F Overcast
Saturday 56°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 52°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 52°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 60°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 64°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 57°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR