12/19/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 39

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 39°F. Wind speeds are mild at 5 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, the area experienced overcast conditions with temperatures reaching a high of 46.4°F and dropping to a low of 32°F. Maximum winds gusted up to 13.7 mph. Despite cloudy skies, the chance of precipitation remained exceptionally low at 2%.
Tonight, the skies will continue to be clear with an expected low temperature of around 32.9°F. Winds will remain gentle, peaking at approximately 5.1 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the evening.
Residents can look forward to a calm and cool night ahead, remaining vigilant for any changes in the weather.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|46°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|56°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|52°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|52°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|60°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|64°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|57°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!