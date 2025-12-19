12/19/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 39

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 39°F. Wind speeds are mild at 5 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the area experienced overcast conditions with temperatures reaching a high of 46.4°F and dropping to a low of 32°F. Maximum winds gusted up to 13.7 mph. Despite cloudy skies, the chance of precipitation remained exceptionally low at 2%.

Tonight, the skies will continue to be clear with an expected low temperature of around 32.9°F. Winds will remain gentle, peaking at approximately 5.1 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the evening.

Residents can look forward to a calm and cool night ahead, remaining vigilant for any changes in the weather.

Today's Details High 46°F Low 32°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 39°F · feels 32°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 46°F 32°F Overcast Saturday 56°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 52°F 35°F Overcast Monday 52°F 35°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 60°F 51°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 64°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 57°F Overcast

