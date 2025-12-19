12/18/25: Slight Rain and 48.7°F in Rutherford County, Winds at 9.4 mph

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 48.7°F, with wind speeds registering at 9.4 mph and slight rain, totaling 0.02 inches of precipitation thus far. The environment is mildly breezy and wet as light rainfall continues.

Earlier today, the area experienced considerably heavier weather conditions, with temperatures peaking at 59.7°F. The winds reached up to 22.6 mph, under cloudy skies that brought about a significant total of 0.91 inches of rain, reflecting a 96% chance of precipitation.

Looking ahead, the low for tonight is projected to be around 48.4°F. It will remain overcast with persistent high wind speeds also topping at 22.6 mph, and a continued high likelihood of rain at 96%. Residents should prepare for ongoing wet conditions and gusty winds throughout the evening.

As of now, there are no official weather warnings in effect. However, the current conditions suggest that residents should stay vigilant and possibly reconsider any late-night travel plans to avoid the heavier spells of rain and strong winds.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 46°F Wind 23 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 1.6 (Low) Precip 96% chance · 0.91 in Now 49°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:50am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 60°F 46°F Rain: heavy Friday 47°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 51°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 49°F 35°F Overcast Monday 48°F 32°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 56°F 46°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 60°F 54°F Overcast

