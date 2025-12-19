12/18/25: Slight Rain and 48.7°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 48.7°F, with wind speeds reaching 9.4 mph and a recorded 0.02 inches of precipitation under conditions of slight rain.

Earlier today in Rutherford County, the area experienced heavy rainfall with total precipitation reaching close to 0.91 inches. Temperatures varied, peaking at 59.7°F and dipping to a low of 45.9°F. Winds were notably strong, gusting up to 22.6 mph.

Expectations for tonight include continued overcast skies with the temperature hovering around a low of 48.4°F. Wind speeds will remain high, up to 22.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation continues to be high at 96%.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 46°F Wind 23 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 1.6 (Low) Precip 96% chance · 0.91 in Now 49°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:50am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 60°F 46°F Rain: heavy Friday 47°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 51°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 49°F 35°F Overcast Monday 48°F 32°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 56°F 46°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 60°F 54°F Overcast

