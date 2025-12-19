12/18/25: Slight Rain and 48.7°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 48.7°F, with wind speeds reaching 9.4 mph and a recorded 0.02 inches of precipitation under conditions of slight rain.
Earlier today in Rutherford County, the area experienced heavy rainfall with total precipitation reaching close to 0.91 inches. Temperatures varied, peaking at 59.7°F and dipping to a low of 45.9°F. Winds were notably strong, gusting up to 22.6 mph.
Expectations for tonight include continued overcast skies with the temperature hovering around a low of 48.4°F. Wind speeds will remain high, up to 22.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation continues to be high at 96%.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|60°F
|46°F
|Rain: heavy
|Friday
|47°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|51°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|49°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|48°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|56°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|60°F
|54°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
