12/18/25: Slight Rain and 48.7°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 48.7°F, with wind speeds reaching 9.4 mph and a recorded 0.02 inches of precipitation under conditions of slight rain.

Earlier today in Rutherford County, the area experienced heavy rainfall with total precipitation reaching close to 0.91 inches. Temperatures varied, peaking at 59.7°F and dipping to a low of 45.9°F. Winds were notably strong, gusting up to 22.6 mph.

Expectations for tonight include continued overcast skies with the temperature hovering around a low of 48.4°F. Wind speeds will remain high, up to 22.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation continues to be high at 96%.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
46°F
Wind
23 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
1.6 (Low)
Precip
96% chance · 0.91 in
Now
49°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 60°F 46°F Rain: heavy
Friday 47°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 51°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 49°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 48°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 56°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 60°F 54°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

