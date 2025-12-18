12/18/25: Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Expected, Highs Around 60

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.59 in in 24h)

A Severe Weather Alert has been issued for Rutherford County due to heavy precipitation forecasted within the next 24 hours. As of 6:50 AM, local conditions are overcast with a temperature of 53.6°F and winds blowing at 7.2 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.

Today, Rutherford County can expect a high temperature of 60.4°F and a low of 45.9°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 20.6 mph. The chance of precipitation is high at 83%, with an anticipated total of 1.59 inches of heavy rain expected throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 46.9°F, with continued strong winds up to 20.6 mph. Moderate drizzle is anticipated with the same 83% probability of precipitation.

Residents should prepare for significant rainfall and potential adverse conditions. Stay tuned to local forecasts and adhere to all advisories issued by weather agencies.

Today’s Details High 60°F Low 46°F Wind 21 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 1.1 (Low) Precip 83% chance · 1.59 in Now 54°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 6:50am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 60°F 46°F Rain: heavy Friday 43°F 30°F Overcast Saturday 55°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 49°F 37°F Overcast Monday 54°F 32°F Overcast Tuesday 53°F 47°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 67°F 53°F Overcast

