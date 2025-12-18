12/18/25: Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Expected, Highs Around 60

Heavy precipitation (~1.59 in in 24h)
A Severe Weather Alert has been issued for Rutherford County due to heavy precipitation forecasted within the next 24 hours. As of 6:50 AM, local conditions are overcast with a temperature of 53.6°F and winds blowing at 7.2 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.
Today, Rutherford County can expect a high temperature of 60.4°F and a low of 45.9°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 20.6 mph. The chance of precipitation is high at 83%, with an anticipated total of 1.59 inches of heavy rain expected throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 46.9°F, with continued strong winds up to 20.6 mph. Moderate drizzle is anticipated with the same 83% probability of precipitation.
Residents should prepare for significant rainfall and potential adverse conditions. Stay tuned to local forecasts and adhere to all advisories issued by weather agencies.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|60°F
|46°F
|Rain: heavy
|Friday
|43°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|55°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|49°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|54°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|53°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|67°F
|53°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!