12/18/25: Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Expected, Highs Around 60

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~1.59 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

A Severe Weather Alert has been issued for Rutherford County due to heavy precipitation forecasted within the next 24 hours. As of 6:50 AM, local conditions are overcast with a temperature of 53.6°F and winds blowing at 7.2 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.

Today, Rutherford County can expect a high temperature of 60.4°F and a low of 45.9°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 20.6 mph. The chance of precipitation is high at 83%, with an anticipated total of 1.59 inches of heavy rain expected throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 46.9°F, with continued strong winds up to 20.6 mph. Moderate drizzle is anticipated with the same 83% probability of precipitation.

Residents should prepare for significant rainfall and potential adverse conditions. Stay tuned to local forecasts and adhere to all advisories issued by weather agencies.

Today’s Details

High
60°F
Low
46°F
Wind
21 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
1.1 (Low)
Precip
83% chance · 1.59 in
Now
54°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 60°F 46°F Rain: heavy
Friday 43°F 30°F Overcast
Saturday 55°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 49°F 37°F Overcast
Monday 54°F 32°F Overcast
Tuesday 53°F 47°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 67°F 53°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

