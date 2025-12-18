12/18/25: Overcast Evening, Winds Peaking at 23.7 mph, and 58.8°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 58.8°F under overcast skies, with a steady wind blowing at 16.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 59°F with heavy rains accumulating to a total of 1.06 inches, as earlier predicted. Winds peaked at 23.7 mph, aligning with the 94% predicted chance of precipitation. The evening continues to be overcast, and the wet conditions are expected to persist.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 45.1°F. The strong winds will continue, peaking at 23.7 mph, with an overcast sky throughout the night. With a continued high precipitation chance of 94%, residents should prepare for ongoing wet weather into the evening.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
45°F
Wind
24 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
1.1 (Low)
Precip
94% chance · 1.06 in
Now
59°F · feels 54°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 59°F 45°F Rain: heavy
Friday 44°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 55°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 49°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 47°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 54°F 45°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 62°F 53°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

