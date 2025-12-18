12/18/25: Overcast Evening, Winds Peaking at 23.7 mph, and 58.8°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 58.8°F under overcast skies, with a steady wind blowing at 16.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Today, temperatures reached a high of 59°F with heavy rains accumulating to a total of 1.06 inches, as earlier predicted. Winds peaked at 23.7 mph, aligning with the 94% predicted chance of precipitation. The evening continues to be overcast, and the wet conditions are expected to persist.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 45.1°F. The strong winds will continue, peaking at 23.7 mph, with an overcast sky throughout the night. With a continued high precipitation chance of 94%, residents should prepare for ongoing wet weather into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|59°F
|45°F
|Rain: heavy
|Friday
|44°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|55°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|49°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|47°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|54°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|62°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
