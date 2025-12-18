12/18/25: Moderate Drizzle and Cool at 57°F in Rutherford County; Heavy Rain Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a moderate drizzle with a temperature of 57.2°F and winds blowing at 14.4 mph. There has been a recorded precipitation of 0.01 inches so far.

Today’s temperature peaked at 59.2°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 18.6 mph. A high chance of precipitation at 93% contributed to the day’s total expected rainfall of 1.01 inches, marked by periods of heavy rain. Conditions are likely to persist with similar patterns into the evening.

Tonight, the weather will remain overcast with continuous strong winds, also peaking at 18.6 mph, and temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 44.6°F. The likelihood of precipitation continues at 93%, suggesting another wet evening ahead.

Residents should prepare for sustained wet conditions and plan accordingly for outdoor activities or travel, keeping umbrellas or rainproof gear handy.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 45°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 1.1 (Low) Precip 93% chance · 1.01 in Now 57°F · feels 52°F Sunrise 6:50am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 59°F 45°F Rain: heavy Friday 43°F 32°F Overcast Saturday 55°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 49°F 35°F Overcast Monday 47°F 32°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 54°F 45°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 62°F 53°F Drizzle: light

