12/18/25: Moderate Drizzle and Cool at 57°F in Rutherford County; Heavy Rain Expected

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by a moderate drizzle with a temperature of 57.2°F and winds blowing at 14.4 mph. There has been a recorded precipitation of 0.01 inches so far.

Today’s temperature peaked at 59.2°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 18.6 mph. A high chance of precipitation at 93% contributed to the day’s total expected rainfall of 1.01 inches, marked by periods of heavy rain. Conditions are likely to persist with similar patterns into the evening.

Tonight, the weather will remain overcast with continuous strong winds, also peaking at 18.6 mph, and temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 44.6°F. The likelihood of precipitation continues at 93%, suggesting another wet evening ahead.

Residents should prepare for sustained wet conditions and plan accordingly for outdoor activities or travel, keeping umbrellas or rainproof gear handy.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
45°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
1.1 (Low)
Precip
93% chance · 1.01 in
Now
57°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 59°F 45°F Rain: heavy
Friday 43°F 32°F Overcast
Saturday 55°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 49°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 47°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 54°F 45°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 62°F 53°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

