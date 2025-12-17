12/17/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temps Rising to 59 Later

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature registers at 39.6°F under overcast skies, with wind speeds reaching 8.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, the county expects a high of 59.2°F with continued overcast conditions throughout the day. The low will slightly drop to 39°F. Wind speeds could peak at 10.4 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains low at just 5%.

Tonight, temperatures are anticipated to be a bit warmer, with a low around 46°F. The overcast sky will persist, and winds will stay steady, reaching up to 8.3 mph. The likelihood of rain remains minimal at 4%.

Residents should enjoy a relatively calm weather day without any significant disruptions or weather warnings issued.

Today’s Details

High
59°F
Low
39°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
2.6 (Low)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:49am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 59°F 39°F Overcast
Thursday 58°F 41°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 44°F 32°F Overcast
Saturday 55°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 55°F 37°F Overcast
Monday 53°F 34°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 51°F 47°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

