12/17/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temps Rising to 59 Later

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature registers at 39.6°F under overcast skies, with wind speeds reaching 8.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, the county expects a high of 59.2°F with continued overcast conditions throughout the day. The low will slightly drop to 39°F. Wind speeds could peak at 10.4 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains low at just 5%.

Tonight, temperatures are anticipated to be a bit warmer, with a low around 46°F. The overcast sky will persist, and winds will stay steady, reaching up to 8.3 mph. The likelihood of rain remains minimal at 4%.

Residents should enjoy a relatively calm weather day without any significant disruptions or weather warnings issued.

Today’s Details High 59°F Low 39°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 2.6 (Low) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 31°F Sunrise 6:49am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 59°F 39°F Overcast Thursday 58°F 41°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 44°F 32°F Overcast Saturday 55°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 55°F 37°F Overcast Monday 53°F 34°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 51°F 47°F Overcast

