12/17/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temps Rising to 59 Later

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature registers at 39.6°F under overcast skies, with wind speeds reaching 8.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded this morning.
Today, the county expects a high of 59.2°F with continued overcast conditions throughout the day. The low will slightly drop to 39°F. Wind speeds could peak at 10.4 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains low at just 5%.
Tonight, temperatures are anticipated to be a bit warmer, with a low around 46°F. The overcast sky will persist, and winds will stay steady, reaching up to 8.3 mph. The likelihood of rain remains minimal at 4%.
Residents should enjoy a relatively calm weather day without any significant disruptions or weather warnings issued.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|59°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|58°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|44°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|55°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|55°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|53°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|51°F
|47°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
