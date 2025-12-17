12/17/25: Overcast Evening at 52°F, Calm Winds, No Precip Expected Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
0
5

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current weather conditions feature an overcast sky, with a temperature of 51.6°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 3.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this hour.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 58.1°F and dipped to a low of 39°F. The wind peaked at around 12 mph, and despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained minimal at 4%, with no precipitation occurring throughout the day.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear partially, becoming partly cloudy with a forecasted low of 43.3°F. Winds will continue at a lighter pace of up to 5.8 mph. The chance of rain remains exceedingly low at 1% tonight.

Overall, Rutherford County can anticipate a calm and partly cloudy evening transitioning into a cooler night with minimal wind activity. Residents should enjoy a mild and dry night ahead.

Today’s Details

High
58°F
Low
39°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
2.3 (Low)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:49am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 58°F 39°F Overcast
Thursday 60°F 42°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 43°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 54°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 51°F 36°F Overcast
Monday 49°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 55°F 49°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR