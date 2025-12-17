12/17/25: Overcast Evening at 52°F, Calm Winds, No Precip Expected Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current weather conditions feature an overcast sky, with a temperature of 51.6°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 3.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this hour.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 58.1°F and dipped to a low of 39°F. The wind peaked at around 12 mph, and despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained minimal at 4%, with no precipitation occurring throughout the day.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear partially, becoming partly cloudy with a forecasted low of 43.3°F. Winds will continue at a lighter pace of up to 5.8 mph. The chance of rain remains exceedingly low at 1% tonight.

Overall, Rutherford County can anticipate a calm and partly cloudy evening transitioning into a cooler night with minimal wind activity. Residents should enjoy a mild and dry night ahead.

Today’s Details High 58°F Low 39°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 53% UV Index 2.3 (Low) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 6:49am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 58°F 39°F Overcast Thursday 60°F 42°F Drizzle: dense Friday 43°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 54°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 51°F 36°F Overcast Monday 49°F 35°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 55°F 49°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

