12/17/25: Overcast Evening at 52°F, Calm Winds, No Precip Expected Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current weather conditions feature an overcast sky, with a temperature of 51.6°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 3.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this hour.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 58.1°F and dipped to a low of 39°F. The wind peaked at around 12 mph, and despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained minimal at 4%, with no precipitation occurring throughout the day.
Tonight, the skies are expected to clear partially, becoming partly cloudy with a forecasted low of 43.3°F. Winds will continue at a lighter pace of up to 5.8 mph. The chance of rain remains exceedingly low at 1% tonight.
Overall, Rutherford County can anticipate a calm and partly cloudy evening transitioning into a cooler night with minimal wind activity. Residents should enjoy a mild and dry night ahead.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|58°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|60°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|43°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|54°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|51°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|49°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|55°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!