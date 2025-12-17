12/17/25: Overcast and Cool at 58°F, Gentle Breeze in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 57.6°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 11.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Today’s temperature peaked at 57.7°F, with a low of 39°F early in the day. Winds reached up to 12.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 4%. The skies have been generally overcast throughout the day.
Tonight, the overcast conditions are expected to continue. The temperature is set to drop slightly with a predicted low of 44.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease to a gentler 7.5 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 3%.
Residents and visitors of Rutherford County should expect continued cloudy skies and cool temperatures into the evening.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|58°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|60°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|43°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|54°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|51°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|49°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|55°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
