12/17/25: Overcast and Cool at 58°F, Gentle Breeze in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 57.6°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 11.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s temperature peaked at 57.7°F, with a low of 39°F early in the day. Winds reached up to 12.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 4%. The skies have been generally overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the overcast conditions are expected to continue. The temperature is set to drop slightly with a predicted low of 44.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease to a gentler 7.5 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 3%.

Residents and visitors of Rutherford County should expect continued cloudy skies and cool temperatures into the evening.

Today’s Details

High
58°F
Low
39°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
35%
UV Index
2.3 (Low)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
58°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
6:49am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 58°F 39°F Overcast
Thursday 60°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Friday 43°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 54°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 51°F 36°F Overcast
Monday 49°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 55°F 49°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

