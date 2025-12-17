12/17/25: Overcast and Cool at 58°F, Gentle Breeze in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 57.6°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 11.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s temperature peaked at 57.7°F, with a low of 39°F early in the day. Winds reached up to 12.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 4%. The skies have been generally overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the overcast conditions are expected to continue. The temperature is set to drop slightly with a predicted low of 44.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease to a gentler 7.5 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 3%.

Residents and visitors of Rutherford County should expect continued cloudy skies and cool temperatures into the evening.

Today’s Details High 58°F Low 39°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 35% UV Index 2.3 (Low) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 58°F · feels 48°F Sunrise 6:49am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 58°F 39°F Overcast Thursday 60°F 42°F Drizzle: light Friday 43°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 54°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 51°F 36°F Overcast Monday 49°F 35°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 55°F 49°F Drizzle: light

