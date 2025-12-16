12/16/25: Clear Sky and High of 52.5°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 52.5°F. Wind speeds are moderate at 9.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s temperature peaked at 52.5°F with a low of 21.6°F early in the day. Conditions remained clear throughout the day with wind speeds reaching up to 9.4 mph. No precipitation was recorded, and the sky has been mainly overcast.

Tonight, the sky will clear up as temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 38.1°F. Wind conditions will persist with speeds up to 9.4 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to be zero percent.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm weather evening with clear skies and typical wind conditions for this time of the year.

Today’s Details High 53°F Low 22°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 22% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 53°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:49am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 53°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 57°F 36°F Overcast Thursday 59°F 39°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 43°F 32°F Overcast Saturday 55°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 52°F 36°F Overcast Monday 46°F 32°F Overcast

