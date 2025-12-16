12/16/25: Clear Sky and High of 52.5°F in Rutherford County

By
Source Staff
-
0
24

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 52.5°F. Wind speeds are moderate at 9.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s temperature peaked at 52.5°F with a low of 21.6°F early in the day. Conditions remained clear throughout the day with wind speeds reaching up to 9.4 mph. No precipitation was recorded, and the sky has been mainly overcast.

Tonight, the sky will clear up as temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 38.1°F. Wind conditions will persist with speeds up to 9.4 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to be zero percent.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm weather evening with clear skies and typical wind conditions for this time of the year.

Today’s Details

High
53°F
Low
22°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
22%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
53°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
6:49am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 53°F 22°F Overcast
Wednesday 57°F 36°F Overcast
Thursday 59°F 39°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 43°F 32°F Overcast
Saturday 55°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 52°F 36°F Overcast
Monday 46°F 32°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR