12/16/25: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 44.6 After High of 52.5

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features clear skies with a temperature of 44.6°F. Winds are currently blowing at 6.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 52.5°F and a low of 21.6°F. Winds reached up to 10.3 mph, but there was no precipitation throughout the day, maintaining clear and overcast conditions alternately.
Tonight, residents of Rutherford County can expect continued clear skies with temperatures predicted to drop to a low of 38.5°F. Wind speeds will persist up to 10.3 mph, similar to daytime conditions, with no chance of precipitation.
This evening’s clear and calm weather is ideal for outdoor evening activities, though it is advisable to dress warmly due to the cooler night temperatures expected.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|53°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|57°F
|36°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|59°F
|39°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|43°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|55°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|52°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|46°F
|32°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
