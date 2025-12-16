12/16/25: Clear Sky and Cold Morning at 22°F, High of 52 Today

By
Source Staff
-
0
43

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 22.1°F. Winds are light at 5.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today in Rutherford County, skies will remain mostly clear with temperatures expected to reach a high of 51.8°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching speeds of up to 11 mph. There is no precipitation expected throughout the day, maintaining a 0% chance.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 39°F. Wind conditions will remain consistent with speeds up to 11 mph, and skies will stay clear through the evening and into the early morning hours.

Overall, the day ahead looks calm and clear, with steady temperatures and minimal wind activity. Residents can expect a dry day with comfortable weather conditions conducive to outdoor activities.

Today’s Details

High
52°F
Low
22°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
22°F · feels 14°F
Sunrise
6:49am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 52°F 22°F Overcast
Wednesday 56°F 36°F Overcast
Thursday 58°F 38°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 42°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 54°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 51°F 34°F Overcast
Monday 54°F 28°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR