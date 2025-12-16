12/16/25: Clear Sky and Cold Morning at 22°F, High of 52 Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 22.1°F. Winds are light at 5.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today in Rutherford County, skies will remain mostly clear with temperatures expected to reach a high of 51.8°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching speeds of up to 11 mph. There is no precipitation expected throughout the day, maintaining a 0% chance.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 39°F. Wind conditions will remain consistent with speeds up to 11 mph, and skies will stay clear through the evening and into the early morning hours.

Overall, the day ahead looks calm and clear, with steady temperatures and minimal wind activity. Residents can expect a dry day with comfortable weather conditions conducive to outdoor activities.

Today’s Details High 52°F Low 22°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 22°F · feels 14°F Sunrise 6:49am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 52°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 36°F Overcast Thursday 58°F 38°F Rain showers: slight Friday 42°F 28°F Overcast Saturday 54°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 51°F 34°F Overcast Monday 54°F 28°F Overcast

