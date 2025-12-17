12/16/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Holding at 41

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 41°F. Winds are currently blowing at 11.1 mph and there is no precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 52.5°F and dipped to a low of 21.6°F under overcast skies. The wind reached speeds of up to 9.9 mph, but no precipitation was recorded.
Tonight, the skies will remain clear, and temperatures are expected to fall to a low of 39°F. Wind speeds will continue at up to 9.9 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect calm and clear weather conditions to continue into the early hours.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|53°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|57°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|60°F
|41°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|45°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|55°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|52°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|47°F
|32°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
