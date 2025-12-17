12/16/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Holding at 41

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 41°F. Winds are currently blowing at 11.1 mph and there is no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 52.5°F and dipped to a low of 21.6°F under overcast skies. The wind reached speeds of up to 9.9 mph, but no precipitation was recorded.

Tonight, the skies will remain clear, and temperatures are expected to fall to a low of 39°F. Wind speeds will continue at up to 9.9 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect calm and clear weather conditions to continue into the early hours.

Today’s Details High 53°F Low 22°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 32% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 41°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:49am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 53°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 57°F 36°F Overcast Thursday 60°F 41°F Rain showers: slight Friday 45°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 55°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 52°F 36°F Overcast Monday 47°F 32°F Overcast

