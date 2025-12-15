12/15/25: Clear Sky and Cold at 12.6°F with Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Effect

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Temperatures will be in the low teens to single digits through Monday morning with low single digit wind chill values. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is currently in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until noon CST today. The advisory warns of low teen temperatures and single-digit wind chill values that could lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure. In Rutherford County at 6:50 AM, conditions are clear with a temperature of 12.6°F and winds blowing at 3.7 mph. There is no precipitation.

Today, a clear sky will continue, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 38.7°F. The wind could gust up to 8.2 mph. Tonight, the low will drop to around 25.2°F under clear skies, with wind speeds decreasing to around 6.5 mph. There is no precipitation expected today or tonight.

Residents are urged to take precautions due to the cold weather advisory. Dress warmly and limit exposure to cold temperatures to prevent hypothermia. Stay updated on this and any other possible advisories through local channels.

Today’s Details High 39°F Low 12°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 13°F · feels 5°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 39°F 12°F Clear sky Tuesday 52°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 52°F 37°F Overcast Thursday 60°F 42°F Rain showers: slight Friday 38°F 25°F Overcast Saturday 53°F 29°F Overcast Sunday 49°F 44°F Drizzle: light

