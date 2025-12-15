12/15/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Evening at 34°F in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 34°F. Winds are mild at 5.8 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today, the area saw a high of 39.4°F and a low of 11.7°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 8.1 mph. The sky remained mainly clear throughout the day, and there was no precipitation.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low of 26.1°F. Winds will persist at speeds up to 8.1 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

This current pattern of cool temperatures and clear skies is anticipated to continue into the early morning hours, maintaining stable and dry weather conditions for Rutherford County.

Today’s Details High 39°F Low 12°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 34°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 39°F 12°F Mainly clear Tuesday 51°F 23°F Overcast Wednesday 53°F 37°F Drizzle: light Thursday 60°F 43°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 39°F 26°F Overcast Saturday 54°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 54°F 47°F Overcast

