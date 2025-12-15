12/15/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Evening at 34°F in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 34°F. Winds are mild at 5.8 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today, the area saw a high of 39.4°F and a low of 11.7°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 8.1 mph. The sky remained mainly clear throughout the day, and there was no precipitation.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low of 26.1°F. Winds will persist at speeds up to 8.1 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

This current pattern of cool temperatures and clear skies is anticipated to continue into the early morning hours, maintaining stable and dry weather conditions for Rutherford County.

Today’s Details

High
39°F
Low
12°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
34°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 39°F 12°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 51°F 23°F Overcast
Wednesday 53°F 37°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 60°F 43°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 39°F 26°F Overcast
Saturday 54°F 30°F Overcast
Sunday 54°F 47°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

