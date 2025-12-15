12/15/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 38.3°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 38.3°F. Winds are blowing at 8.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperatures have peaked slightly higher at 38.7°F, with a significant drop to a low of 11.7°F earlier. Winds have consistently been up to 8.6 mph, and the skies have remained mainly clear throughout the day. There is no chance of precipitation reported.

Tonight, residents can expect the clear skies to continue. The temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 25.2°F, with lighter wind speeds reaching up to 6.5 mph. Similar to today, there is no precipitation expected tonight.

Overall, the county is experiencing a day of clear, calm weather with no significant changes expected into the night. Residents can enjoy a crisp evening under starlit skies.

Today’s Details High 39°F Low 12°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 32% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 39°F 12°F Mainly clear Tuesday 51°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 53°F 37°F Drizzle: light Thursday 60°F 43°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 39°F 26°F Overcast Saturday 54°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 54°F 47°F Overcast

