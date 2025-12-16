12/15/25: Clear Skies and Chilly at 26°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 26.6°F and a slight breeze blowing at 3.6 mph. There has been no precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 39.4°F and a low of 11.7°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 7.8 mph. The day remained mainly clear with no precipitation.
For the remainder of the night, the forecast predicts clear skies with temperatures expected to dip slightly to 25.5°F. Winds are anticipated to be light, up to 6.3 mph. There continues to be no chance of precipitation tonight.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect stable weather conditions to persist with no significant changes heading into the early morning.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|39°F
|12°F
|Mainly clear
|Tuesday
|51°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|57°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|60°F
|45°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|45°F
|27°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|55°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|49°F
|33°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
