12/15/25: Clear Skies and Chilly at 26°F in Rutherford County Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
0
40

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 26.6°F and a slight breeze blowing at 3.6 mph. There has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 39.4°F and a low of 11.7°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 7.8 mph. The day remained mainly clear with no precipitation.

For the remainder of the night, the forecast predicts clear skies with temperatures expected to dip slightly to 25.5°F. Winds are anticipated to be light, up to 6.3 mph. There continues to be no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect stable weather conditions to persist with no significant changes heading into the early morning.

Today’s Details

High
39°F
Low
12°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
45%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
27°F · feels 19°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 39°F 12°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 51°F 23°F Overcast
Wednesday 57°F 37°F Overcast
Thursday 60°F 45°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 45°F 27°F Mainly clear
Saturday 55°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 49°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR