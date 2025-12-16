12/15/25: Clear Skies and Chilly at 26°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 26.6°F and a slight breeze blowing at 3.6 mph. There has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 39.4°F and a low of 11.7°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 7.8 mph. The day remained mainly clear with no precipitation.

For the remainder of the night, the forecast predicts clear skies with temperatures expected to dip slightly to 25.5°F. Winds are anticipated to be light, up to 6.3 mph. There continues to be no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect stable weather conditions to persist with no significant changes heading into the early morning.

Today’s Details High 39°F Low 12°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 45% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 27°F · feels 19°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 39°F 12°F Mainly clear Tuesday 51°F 23°F Overcast Wednesday 57°F 37°F Overcast Thursday 60°F 45°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 45°F 27°F Mainly clear Saturday 55°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 49°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email