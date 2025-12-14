12/14/25: Overcast and Cold at 18°F, Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Effect

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Below freezing temperatures through Monday morning with wind chills as low as 3 below zero on Sunday and low temperatures in the teens Sunday night. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until noon CST on Monday, December 15, 2025, due to persistently low temperatures and potentially dangerous wind chills reaching as low as 3 below zero.

Currently in Rutherford County at 6:50 AM, the temperature stands at 17.8°F under overcast skies, with a wind speed of 14.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded this morning.

Today’s weather forecast anticipates a high of 34°F and a low of 14.2°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 16.4 mph. The sky will remain mostly overcast throughout the day, with a minimal precipitation chance of 1% and a total expected precipitation of 0.01 inches.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 14.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease to up to 10.5 mph. The skies are forecasted to clear, and there is no chance of precipitation.

Residents are advised to dress warmly and limit exposure to the cold to prevent hypothermia. Special precautions should be taken to ensure the safety and warmth of outdoor pets and livestock.

Today’s Details High 34°F Low 14°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0.01 in Now 18°F · feels 5°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 34°F 14°F Overcast Monday 42°F 14°F Clear sky Tuesday 50°F 25°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 39°F Rain: slight Thursday 63°F 45°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 41°F 28°F Overcast Saturday 54°F 32°F Overcast

