12/14/25: Cold Weather Advisory: Clear Skies, Highs 34, Lows Near 15

By
Source Staff
-
0
61
Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Temperatures will remain below freezing today with low single digit wind chills and lows tonight in single digits and low teens.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2025-12-14T16:27:00+00:00 · until 2025-12-15T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until noon CST on Monday. As of 5:30 PM this evening in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 19.6°F and winds blowing at 11.2 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 34°F with wind speeds up to 16.4 mph, under mostly overcast skies. The total precipitation for the day was nearly non-existent at just 0.01 inches. Tonight, expect another bitterly cold outlook with clear skies and a low of 14.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 10.1 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Residents should be aware that the continued low temperatures and single-digit wind chills tonight into tomorrow could result in hypothermia if exposed for prolonged periods. It’s advised to stay warm and minimize outdoor activities where possible until the advisory concludes.

Today’s Details

High
34°F
Low
15°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
39%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0.01 in
Now
20°F · feels 8°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 34°F 15°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 13°F Clear sky
Tuesday 50°F 22°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 61°F 45°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 44°F 30°F Overcast
Saturday 57°F 34°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR