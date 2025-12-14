12/14/25: Clear Sky and Cold, 22.6°F, Minor Cold Weather Advisory Active

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Temperatures will remain below freezing today with low single digit wind chills and lows tonight in single digits and low teens. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until noon CST Monday. In Rutherford County, the current temperature at 2:45 PM is 22.6°F with clear skies and a wind speed of 14.2 mph. There is no precipitation reported.

Today’s high reached 34°F with winds up to 16.4 mph, and the sky remained mostly overcast. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 14°F under clear skies. Winds will decrease slightly to around 10.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains nearly non-existent at 0%, with no significant precipitation accumulation expected.

Residents should be aware of the ongoing cold conditions, with temperatures well below freezing throughout the day and lows tonight dipping into the low teens and single digits. Wind chill values will be low enough to pose a risk of hypothermia if exposed for prolonged periods.

Today’s Details High 34°F Low 14°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 34% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0.01 in Now 23°F · feels 10°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 34°F 14°F Overcast Monday 40°F 13°F Clear sky Tuesday 50°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 38°F Drizzle: light Thursday 61°F 45°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 44°F 30°F Overcast Saturday 57°F 34°F Partly cloudy

