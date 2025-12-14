12/14/25: Clear Sky and Cold, 22.6°F, Minor Cold Weather Advisory Active

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Temperatures will remain below freezing today with low single digit wind chills and lows tonight in single digits and low teens.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2025-12-14T16:27:00+00:00 · until 2025-12-15T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until noon CST Monday. In Rutherford County, the current temperature at 2:45 PM is 22.6°F with clear skies and a wind speed of 14.2 mph. There is no precipitation reported.

Today’s high reached 34°F with winds up to 16.4 mph, and the sky remained mostly overcast. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 14°F under clear skies. Winds will decrease slightly to around 10.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains nearly non-existent at 0%, with no significant precipitation accumulation expected.

Residents should be aware of the ongoing cold conditions, with temperatures well below freezing throughout the day and lows tonight dipping into the low teens and single digits. Wind chill values will be low enough to pose a risk of hypothermia if exposed for prolonged periods.

Today’s Details

High
34°F
Low
14°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0.01 in
Now
23°F · feels 10°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 34°F 14°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 13°F Clear sky
Tuesday 50°F 22°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 61°F 45°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 44°F 30°F Overcast
Saturday 57°F 34°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

