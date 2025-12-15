12/14/25: Clear Sky and 16°F with a Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Effect

By
Source Staff
-
0
11
Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Temperatures will remain below freezing today with low single digit wind chills and lows tonight in single digits and low teens.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2025-12-14T16:27:00+00:00 · until 2025-12-15T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until noon CST Monday, due to persistent below-freezing temperatures and concerning wind chill values.

As of 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a recorded temperature of 16.7°F and winds blowing at 8.1 mph. No precipitation has been reported tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 34°F before dropping to a low of 15.4°F. Wind speeds reached up to 16.4 mph, and the sky was predominantly overcast. The precipitation risk remained minimal throughout the day.

Tonight, we expect the temperature to stay constant around 15.4°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with a maximum of 9.4 mph expected. The sky will continue to be clear with absolutely no precipitation anticipated.

Residents are advised to prepare for extreme cold, especially given the forecasted low wind chills. Exposure to these conditions without proper precautions can lead to hypothermia. It is recommended to dress warmly and limit time outdoors during this advisory period.

Today’s Details

High
34°F
Low
15°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0.01 in
Now
17°F · feels 6°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 34°F 15°F Overcast
Monday 41°F 13°F Clear sky
Tuesday 52°F 22°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 59°F 44°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 39°F 27°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 54°F 31°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR