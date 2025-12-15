12/14/25: Clear Sky and 16°F with a Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Effect

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Temperatures will remain below freezing today with low single digit wind chills and lows tonight in single digits and low teens. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until noon CST Monday, due to persistent below-freezing temperatures and concerning wind chill values.

As of 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a recorded temperature of 16.7°F and winds blowing at 8.1 mph. No precipitation has been reported tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 34°F before dropping to a low of 15.4°F. Wind speeds reached up to 16.4 mph, and the sky was predominantly overcast. The precipitation risk remained minimal throughout the day.

Tonight, we expect the temperature to stay constant around 15.4°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with a maximum of 9.4 mph expected. The sky will continue to be clear with absolutely no precipitation anticipated.

Residents are advised to prepare for extreme cold, especially given the forecasted low wind chills. Exposure to these conditions without proper precautions can lead to hypothermia. It is recommended to dress warmly and limit time outdoors during this advisory period.

Today’s Details High 34°F Low 15°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0.01 in Now 17°F · feels 6°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 34°F 15°F Overcast Monday 41°F 13°F Clear sky Tuesday 52°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 38°F Drizzle: light Thursday 59°F 44°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 39°F 27°F Partly cloudy Saturday 54°F 31°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email