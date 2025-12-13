12/13/25: Partly Cloudy, Highs to 57.9°F and Lows to 25.5°F, Minor Cold Weather Advisory Issued

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Below freezing temperatures for 36 straight hours, including bitter wind chills as low as 3 below Sunday morning and single digit lows Monday morning. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from midnight tonight until noon CST Monday. Currently, in Rutherford County, the local time is 5:30 PM and conditions are partly cloudy with a temperature of 47.1°F. Winds are light at 5.4 mph and there has been no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 57.9°F and dropped to a low of 25.5°F. Winds peaked at 12.9 mph. There was a moderate drizzle, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.02 inches with a 16% chance of precipitation.

Tonight, expect the low to dip to 35.6°F with persistent winds up to 12.9 mph. Skies will become overcast and the chance of precipitation remains at 16%. The upcoming cold weather advisory warns of below freezing temperatures for 36 consecutive hours, including bitter wind chills as low as 3 degrees below zero on Sunday morning and single-digit lows by Monday morning.

Residents should take precautions against hypothermia due to exposure to cold wind chill values. The advisory stresses the significance of wearing appropriate warm clothing and limiting time outdoors during this period.

Today’s Details High 58°F Low 26°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 66% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 16% chance · 0.02 in Now 47°F · feels 42°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 58°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 32°F 15°F Overcast Monday 42°F 13°F Clear sky Tuesday 50°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 49°F 40°F Rain: slight Thursday 61°F 45°F Drizzle: light Friday 51°F 37°F Partly cloudy

