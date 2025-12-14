12/13/25: Minor Cold Weather Advisory, Light Drizzle, 37.9°F

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Below freezing temperatures for 36 straight hours, including bitter wind chills as low as 3 below Sunday morning and single digit lows Monday morning. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Middle Tennessee from midnight tonight to noon CST on Monday. Current conditions tonight in Rutherford County show a temperature of 37.9°F with a light drizzle and wind speeds of 11.7 mph. No precipitation has been recorded yet.

Earlier today, the high reached 57.9°F after a low of 25.5°F. Moderate drizzle was reported with a total of 0.03 inches of precipitation measured. Wind speeds peaked at 12.7 mph with a 26% chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of around 36°F. The sky will remain overcast, with continued wind speeds up to 12.7 mph and maintaining a 26% precipitation probability. Residents should prepare for the cold temperatures ahead, especially considering wind chill values which can lead to hypothermia if exposed for prolonged periods.

The active cold weather advisory warns of below-freezing temperatures persisting for 36 straight hours. These conditions include bitter wind chills as low as 3 degrees below zero by Sunday morning and single-digit lows into Monday morning, affecting all of Middle Tennessee. Residents are advised to stay warm and minimize outdoor activities during this period.

Today’s Details High 58°F Low 26°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 26% chance · 0.03 in Now 38°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 58°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 33°F 15°F Overcast Monday 42°F 14°F Overcast Tuesday 50°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 40°F Rain: moderate Thursday 61°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 49°F 36°F Partly cloudy

