12/13/25: Clear Sky at 54°F, Cold Advisory from Midnight, Wind Chills to -3°F

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Below freezing temperatures for 36 straight hours, including bitter wind chills as low as 3 below Sunday morning and single digit lows Monday morning. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in place for Rutherford County, running from midnight tonight to noon CST Monday, due to below freezing temperatures and bitter wind chills expected to reach as low as 3 degrees below zero on Sunday morning.

As of 2:45 PM today in Rutherford County, weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 54.1°F and winds at 5.9 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today’s weather reached a high of 57.9°F and dropped to a low of 25.5°F earlier. Winds peaked at up to 13 mph, with just a 10% chance of precipitation, resulting in a minimal total of 0.02 inches. A moderate drizzle was also observed.

Tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with a low temperature of 34.7°F and winds continuing up to 13 mph. Precipitation chances remain low at 10%.

Residents are advised to prepare for the cold weather conditions, especially given the anticipated severe wind chills, to avoid risks of hypothermia from prolonged exposure. The advisory covers all of Middle Tennessee, highlighting significant impacts due to the extended period of low temperatures.

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 58°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 32°F 15°F Overcast Monday 42°F 13°F Clear sky Tuesday 50°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 49°F 40°F Rain: slight Thursday 61°F 45°F Drizzle: light Friday 51°F 37°F Partly cloudy

