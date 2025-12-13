12/13/25: Clear and Cold Morning at 26°F; Minor Cold Weather Advisory Issued

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 3 below expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2025-12-14T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2025-12-14T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until noon CST today for a portion of Middle Tennessee due to very cold wind chills as low as 3 below expected, which could lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature registers at a chilly 25.9°F with winds at a calm 3 mph and no precipitation. The sky is mainly clear.

For today, temperatures are expected to climb to a high of 52.7°F, though it will remain overcast. Winds may reach up to 12.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 9%, with no precipitation total expected. Tonight, the low will drop slightly to around 35.2°F under partly cloudy skies, and the wind conditions will remain the same as during the day.

Residents are advised to dress warmly and take precautions against the cold, particularly early in the day when the wind chill values are lowest.

Today’s Details

High
53°F
Low
26°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
9% chance · 0 in
Now
26°F · feels 20°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 53°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 33°F 16°F Overcast
Monday 42°F 15°F Clear sky
Tuesday 50°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 48°F 41°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 63°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 56°F 41°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

