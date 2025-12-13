12/13/25: Clear and Cold Morning at 26°F; Minor Cold Weather Advisory Issued

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 3 below expected. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until noon CST today for a portion of Middle Tennessee due to very cold wind chills as low as 3 below expected, which could lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature registers at a chilly 25.9°F with winds at a calm 3 mph and no precipitation. The sky is mainly clear.

For today, temperatures are expected to climb to a high of 52.7°F, though it will remain overcast. Winds may reach up to 12.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 9%, with no precipitation total expected. Tonight, the low will drop slightly to around 35.2°F under partly cloudy skies, and the wind conditions will remain the same as during the day.

Residents are advised to dress warmly and take precautions against the cold, particularly early in the day when the wind chill values are lowest.

Today’s Details High 53°F Low 26°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 9% chance · 0 in Now 26°F · feels 20°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 53°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 33°F 16°F Overcast Monday 42°F 15°F Clear sky Tuesday 50°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 41°F Rain: moderate Thursday 63°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 56°F 41°F Overcast

