12/12/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp at 40

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 39.9°F with winds blowing at 6.2 mph and no precipitation, under overcast skies.
Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 55.6°F with a drop to a low of 36.5°F by evening. Winds will possibly reach up to 10.2 mph, although the chance of precipitation remains as low as 3%, with no significant accumulation expected. The sky will maintain its overcast condition throughout the day.
Tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies with a low of 36.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, hovering around up to 7 mph. The precipitation chance drops further to 1%, indicating a largely dry and clear night.
Residents can expect a gradually clearing sky by evening, transitioning into clearer conditions overnight, thus providing a slight contrast from the day’s overcast weather.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|56°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|47°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|33°F
|16°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|42°F
|15°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|50°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|51°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|64°F
|46°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
