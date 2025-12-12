12/12/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp at 40

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 39.9°F with winds blowing at 6.2 mph and no precipitation, under overcast skies.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 55.6°F with a drop to a low of 36.5°F by evening. Winds will possibly reach up to 10.2 mph, although the chance of precipitation remains as low as 3%, with no significant accumulation expected. The sky will maintain its overcast condition throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies with a low of 36.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, hovering around up to 7 mph. The precipitation chance drops further to 1%, indicating a largely dry and clear night.

Residents can expect a gradually clearing sky by evening, transitioning into clearer conditions overnight, thus providing a slight contrast from the day’s overcast weather.

Today’s Details High 56°F Low 37°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 57% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 56°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 47°F 34°F Overcast Sunday 33°F 16°F Overcast Monday 42°F 15°F Clear sky Tuesday 50°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 51°F 42°F Overcast Thursday 64°F 46°F Overcast

