12/12/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp at 40

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 39.9°F with winds blowing at 6.2 mph and no precipitation, under overcast skies.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 55.6°F with a drop to a low of 36.5°F by evening. Winds will possibly reach up to 10.2 mph, although the chance of precipitation remains as low as 3%, with no significant accumulation expected. The sky will maintain its overcast condition throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies with a low of 36.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, hovering around up to 7 mph. The precipitation chance drops further to 1%, indicating a largely dry and clear night.

Residents can expect a gradually clearing sky by evening, transitioning into clearer conditions overnight, thus providing a slight contrast from the day’s overcast weather.

Today’s Details

High
56°F
Low
37°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 33°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 56°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 47°F 34°F Overcast
Sunday 33°F 16°F Overcast
Monday 42°F 15°F Clear sky
Tuesday 50°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 51°F 42°F Overcast
Thursday 64°F 46°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

