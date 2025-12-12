12/12/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 48.6

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features clear skies with a current temperature of 48.6°F and a light wind blowing at 3.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 56.7°F with a few periods of overcast skies, while the lowest temperature was noted at 36.5°F. The wind peaked at 8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 3%.

Looking into tonight’s forecast, conditions are expected to remain clear with a low dipping to 37.6°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, achieving maximum speeds of up to 6.2 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents can expect continued clear skies moving into early tomorrow, contributing to a calm and stable weather pattern for the area.

Today’s Details High 57°F Low 37°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 57% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 49°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 57°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 44°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 34°F 15°F Overcast Monday 42°F 15°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 51°F 37°F Overcast Thursday 58°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate

