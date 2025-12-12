12/12/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp at 48.6

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features clear skies with a current temperature of 48.6°F and a light wind blowing at 3.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 56.7°F with a few periods of overcast skies, while the lowest temperature was noted at 36.5°F. The wind peaked at 8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 3%.

Looking into tonight’s forecast, conditions are expected to remain clear with a low dipping to 37.6°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease slightly, achieving maximum speeds of up to 6.2 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents can expect continued clear skies moving into early tomorrow, contributing to a calm and stable weather pattern for the area.

Today’s Details

High
57°F
Low
37°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 57°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 44°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 34°F 15°F Overcast
Monday 42°F 15°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 51°F 37°F Overcast
Thursday 58°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

