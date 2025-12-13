12/12/25: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp 39.6, Cold Advisory Soon

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 1 below expected. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight Saturday Night to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from midnight tonight until noon CST Sunday. Expected are very cold wind chills as low as 1 below.

As of 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 39.6°F. Winds are mild at around 4.8 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 56.7°F and a low of 36.5°F under overcast skies, with wind reaching up to 8 mph. Precipitation chances remained minimal at 3%, and no rainfall was recorded.

Looking ahead to tonight, clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to dip to approximately 37.4°F. Winds will remain light, peaking at about 5.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the night.

Residents should prepare for the cold conditions outlined in the Minor Cold Weather Advisory, especially early tomorrow morning when wind chills could make outdoor conditions harsh.

Today’s Details High 57°F Low 37°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 75% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 57°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 32°F 15°F Overcast Monday 41°F 14°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 25°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 48°F 38°F Drizzle: light Thursday 62°F 47°F Drizzle: light

