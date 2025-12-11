12/11/25: Partly Cloudy and Chilly Evening at 39°F, Clearing Overnight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 38.7°F. Winds are light at 3.4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Today, the highest temperature reached 43.7°F, while the early morning low was 23.4°F. Skies were overcast throughout the day, and winds peaked at up to 9.6 mph. The chance for precipitation remained low at 5%, with no rainfall recorded.

Tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies with a low temperature nearing 34.5°F. Winds are expected to remain gentle, not exceeding 5.1 mph, and the probability of precipitation will continue to be minimal at 5%.

Residents should expect stable weather conditions to persist with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the immediate future.

Today’s Details High 44°F Low 23°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 49% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 39°F · feels 32°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 44°F 23°F Overcast Friday 54°F 33°F Overcast Saturday 48°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 30°F 15°F Overcast Monday 40°F 14°F Clear sky Tuesday 49°F 25°F Overcast Wednesday 50°F 37°F Overcast

