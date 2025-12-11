12/11/25: Partly Cloudy and Chilly Evening at 39°F, Clearing Overnight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 38.7°F. Winds are light at 3.4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.
Today, the highest temperature reached 43.7°F, while the early morning low was 23.4°F. Skies were overcast throughout the day, and winds peaked at up to 9.6 mph. The chance for precipitation remained low at 5%, with no rainfall recorded.
Tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies with a low temperature nearing 34.5°F. Winds are expected to remain gentle, not exceeding 5.1 mph, and the probability of precipitation will continue to be minimal at 5%.
Residents should expect stable weather conditions to persist with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the immediate future.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|44°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|54°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|48°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|30°F
|15°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|40°F
|14°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|49°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|50°F
|37°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
