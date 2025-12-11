12/11/25: Partly Cloudy and Chilly Evening at 39°F, Clearing Overnight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 38.7°F. Winds are light at 3.4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Today, the highest temperature reached 43.7°F, while the early morning low was 23.4°F. Skies were overcast throughout the day, and winds peaked at up to 9.6 mph. The chance for precipitation remained low at 5%, with no rainfall recorded.

Tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies with a low temperature nearing 34.5°F. Winds are expected to remain gentle, not exceeding 5.1 mph, and the probability of precipitation will continue to be minimal at 5%.

Residents should expect stable weather conditions to persist with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the immediate future.

Today’s Details

High
44°F
Low
23°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
39°F · feels 32°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 44°F 23°F Overcast
Friday 54°F 33°F Overcast
Saturday 48°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 30°F 15°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 14°F Clear sky
Tuesday 49°F 25°F Overcast
Wednesday 50°F 37°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

