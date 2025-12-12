12/11/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Cools to 37°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 37.4°F with overcast skies and a light breeze blowing at 4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 43.7°F, with the low dropping to 23.4°F. Winds were relatively mild, peaking at 9.6 mph. The day remained mostly overcast, with only a 3% chance of precipitation, which did not lead to any recorded rainfall.
The forecast for tonight predicts similar conditions with mostly overcast skies and a low temperature expected to be around 36.1°F. Winds are anticipated to remain gentle, topping out at around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 3%.
Residents can expect more of the same cloudy skies and chilly temperatures as we move into the early hours of tomorrow, with no significant weather disturbances reported.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|44°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|56°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|51°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|32°F
|15°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|40°F
|15°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|49°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|54°F
|38°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
