12/11/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Cools to 37°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 37.4°F with overcast skies and a light breeze blowing at 4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 43.7°F, with the low dropping to 23.4°F. Winds were relatively mild, peaking at 9.6 mph. The day remained mostly overcast, with only a 3% chance of precipitation, which did not lead to any recorded rainfall.

The forecast for tonight predicts similar conditions with mostly overcast skies and a low temperature expected to be around 36.1°F. Winds are anticipated to remain gentle, topping out at around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 3%.

Residents can expect more of the same cloudy skies and chilly temperatures as we move into the early hours of tomorrow, with no significant weather disturbances reported.

Today’s Details High 44°F Low 23°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 37°F · feels 31°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 4:32pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 44°F 23°F Overcast Friday 56°F 35°F Overcast Saturday 51°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 32°F 15°F Overcast Monday 40°F 15°F Clear sky Tuesday 49°F 25°F Overcast Wednesday 54°F 38°F Overcast

