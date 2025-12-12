12/11/25: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Cools to 37°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 37.4°F with overcast skies and a light breeze blowing at 4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 43.7°F, with the low dropping to 23.4°F. Winds were relatively mild, peaking at 9.6 mph. The day remained mostly overcast, with only a 3% chance of precipitation, which did not lead to any recorded rainfall.

The forecast for tonight predicts similar conditions with mostly overcast skies and a low temperature expected to be around 36.1°F. Winds are anticipated to remain gentle, topping out at around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 3%.

Residents can expect more of the same cloudy skies and chilly temperatures as we move into the early hours of tomorrow, with no significant weather disturbances reported.

Today’s Details

High
44°F
Low
23°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
37°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 44°F 23°F Overcast
Friday 56°F 35°F Overcast
Saturday 51°F 30°F Overcast
Sunday 32°F 15°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 15°F Clear sky
Tuesday 49°F 25°F Overcast
Wednesday 54°F 38°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

