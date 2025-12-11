12/11/25: Overcast and Chilly at 43.5°F in Rutherford County, Winds Light

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current weather conditions feature an overcast sky with a temperature of 43.5°F. Winds are moderate at 6.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature peaked slightly higher at 43.7°F with winds reaching up to 9.6 mph. Despite the cloudy skies, the chance of precipitation remained low at just 4%, with no rainfall occurring. The low temperature for the day was notably chillier at 23.4°F.

Looking ahead to tonight, the weather is expected to stay consistent with overcast conditions. The nighttime low will be a bit warmer at 34.2°F compared to the daytime low, with lighter winds peaking at around 4.7 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be minimal at 4%.

Residents should expect continued cloudy skies and cold temperatures as they plan their evening activities.

Today’s Details

High
44°F
Low
23°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
44°F · feels 36°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 44°F 23°F Overcast
Friday 54°F 33°F Overcast
Saturday 48°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 30°F 15°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 14°F Clear sky
Tuesday 49°F 25°F Overcast
Wednesday 50°F 37°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

