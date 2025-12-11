12/11/25: Overcast and Chilly at 43.5°F in Rutherford County, Winds Light

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the current weather conditions feature an overcast sky with a temperature of 43.5°F. Winds are moderate at 6.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, the temperature peaked slightly higher at 43.7°F with winds reaching up to 9.6 mph. Despite the cloudy skies, the chance of precipitation remained low at just 4%, with no rainfall occurring. The low temperature for the day was notably chillier at 23.4°F.
Looking ahead to tonight, the weather is expected to stay consistent with overcast conditions. The nighttime low will be a bit warmer at 34.2°F compared to the daytime low, with lighter winds peaking at around 4.7 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be minimal at 4%.
Residents should expect continued cloudy skies and cold temperatures as they plan their evening activities.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|44°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|54°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|48°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|30°F
|15°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|40°F
|14°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|49°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|50°F
|37°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!