12/11/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 25°F in Rutherford County, Warming to 44°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 25.3°F. Winds are mild, blowing at 4.3 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 44.1°F and a low of 24.6°F. Winds may reach up to 9.6 mph. Despite the mostly overcast skies expected, the chance of precipitation remains low at 7%, with no significant rainfall anticipated.

Tonight, temperatures will slightly increase, dropping to a low of 39.2°F. The overcast conditions will continue, and winds will lighten to around 4.8 mph. The likelihood of rain remains steady at a 7% chance, continuing the trend of a dry day.

Today’s Details

High
44°F
Low
25°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
7% chance · 0 in
Now
25°F · feels 18°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
4:32pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 44°F 25°F Overcast
Friday 56°F 35°F Overcast
Saturday 46°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 27°F 14°F Overcast
Monday 39°F 13°F Overcast
Tuesday 48°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 49°F 35°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

