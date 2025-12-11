12/11/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 25°F in Rutherford County, Warming to 44°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 25.3°F. Winds are mild, blowing at 4.3 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded.
Today’s forecast predicts a high of 44.1°F and a low of 24.6°F. Winds may reach up to 9.6 mph. Despite the mostly overcast skies expected, the chance of precipitation remains low at 7%, with no significant rainfall anticipated.
Tonight, temperatures will slightly increase, dropping to a low of 39.2°F. The overcast conditions will continue, and winds will lighten to around 4.8 mph. The likelihood of rain remains steady at a 7% chance, continuing the trend of a dry day.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|44°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|56°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|46°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|27°F
|14°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|39°F
|13°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|48°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|49°F
|35°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
