12/10/25: Partly Cloudy and Cool at 45.9°F, Winds Peaking at 14.8 mph

By
Source Staff
-
0
36

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are currently 45.9°F with partly cloudy skies and winds at 14.8 mph. There is no precipitation reported.

Today, Rutherford County saw a high temperature of 53.4°F and a low of 35.2°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, with wind speeds reaching up to 15.3 mph. The chance of precipitation was low at 10%, resulting in no recorded precipitation.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear up, becoming mainly clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 35.2°F. Wind speeds are forecasted to slightly decrease, topping out at around 12.6 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents should experience a calm weather pattern tonight with favorable travel conditions, owing to clear skies and diminishing winds.

Today’s Details

High
53°F
Low
35°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
10% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 35°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 53°F 35°F Overcast
Thursday 42°F 24°F Overcast
Friday 54°F 35°F Overcast
Saturday 45°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 27°F 16°F Partly cloudy
Monday 40°F 15°F Clear sky
Tuesday 45°F 26°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

