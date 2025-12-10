12/10/25: Partly Cloudy and Cool at 45.9°F, Winds Peaking at 14.8 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are currently 45.9°F with partly cloudy skies and winds at 14.8 mph. There is no precipitation reported.
Today, Rutherford County saw a high temperature of 53.4°F and a low of 35.2°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, with wind speeds reaching up to 15.3 mph. The chance of precipitation was low at 10%, resulting in no recorded precipitation.
Tonight, the skies are expected to clear up, becoming mainly clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 35.2°F. Wind speeds are forecasted to slightly decrease, topping out at around 12.6 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.
Residents should experience a calm weather pattern tonight with favorable travel conditions, owing to clear skies and diminishing winds.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|53°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|42°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|54°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|45°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|27°F
|16°F
|Partly cloudy
|Monday
|40°F
|15°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|45°F
|26°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!