12/10/25: Partly Cloudy and Cool at 45.9°F, Winds Peaking at 14.8 mph

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions are currently 45.9°F with partly cloudy skies and winds at 14.8 mph. There is no precipitation reported.

Today, Rutherford County saw a high temperature of 53.4°F and a low of 35.2°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, with wind speeds reaching up to 15.3 mph. The chance of precipitation was low at 10%, resulting in no recorded precipitation.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear up, becoming mainly clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 35.2°F. Wind speeds are forecasted to slightly decrease, topping out at around 12.6 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents should experience a calm weather pattern tonight with favorable travel conditions, owing to clear skies and diminishing winds.

Today’s Details High 53°F Low 35°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 10% chance · 0 in Now 46°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 53°F 35°F Overcast Thursday 42°F 24°F Overcast Friday 54°F 35°F Overcast Saturday 45°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 27°F 16°F Partly cloudy Monday 40°F 15°F Clear sky Tuesday 45°F 26°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email