12/10/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, 43°F, Winds to 18.5 mph

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features overcast skies with a current temperature of 42.8°F. Winds are blowing at 16.5 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.
Today, temperatures in Rutherford County are forecasted to reach a high of 53.8°F with continued overcast conditions. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 18.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 9%, with no rain accumulation expected.
Tonight, the skies will clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 37°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease to around 13 mph, and the precipitation chance will drop to zero percent, ensuring a dry and clear evening.
Residents can expect a steady, cool day with minimal changes into the night, aside from the clearing skies and reduced wind speeds.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|54°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|41°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|56°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|45°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|29°F
|14°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|37°F
|13°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|46°F
|24°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
