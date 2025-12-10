12/10/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, 43°F, Winds to 18.5 mph

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features overcast skies with a current temperature of 42.8°F. Winds are blowing at 16.5 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Today, temperatures in Rutherford County are forecasted to reach a high of 53.8°F with continued overcast conditions. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 18.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 9%, with no rain accumulation expected.

Tonight, the skies will clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 37°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease to around 13 mph, and the precipitation chance will drop to zero percent, ensuring a dry and clear evening.

Residents can expect a steady, cool day with minimal changes into the night, aside from the clearing skies and reduced wind speeds.

Today’s Details High 54°F Low 37°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 72% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 9% chance · 0 in Now 43°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 54°F 37°F Overcast Thursday 41°F 31°F Overcast Friday 56°F 35°F Overcast Saturday 45°F 29°F Overcast Sunday 29°F 14°F Overcast Monday 37°F 13°F Clear sky Tuesday 46°F 24°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email