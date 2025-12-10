12/10/25: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, 43°F, Winds to 18.5 mph

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather features overcast skies with a current temperature of 42.8°F. Winds are blowing at 16.5 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Today, temperatures in Rutherford County are forecasted to reach a high of 53.8°F with continued overcast conditions. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 18.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 9%, with no rain accumulation expected.

Tonight, the skies will clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 37°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease to around 13 mph, and the precipitation chance will drop to zero percent, ensuring a dry and clear evening.

Residents can expect a steady, cool day with minimal changes into the night, aside from the clearing skies and reduced wind speeds.

Today’s Details

High
54°F
Low
37°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
9% chance · 0 in
Now
43°F · feels 33°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 54°F 37°F Overcast
Thursday 41°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 56°F 35°F Overcast
Saturday 45°F 29°F Overcast
Sunday 29°F 14°F Overcast
Monday 37°F 13°F Clear sky
Tuesday 46°F 24°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

