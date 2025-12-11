12/10/25: Overcast Evening with a Chill at 38.5, Winds Calming Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 38.5°F with overcast skies. The wind is currently blowing at 9.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 53.4°F and a low of 37.2°F. Wind speeds reached up to 15.3 mph, and despite a 7% chance of precipitation, there was no rainfall noted. Conditions remained predominantly overcast throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the weather is expected to clear significantly with mainly clear skies predicted. Temperatures will again dip to a low of around 37.2°F, while wind speeds will approach 14.2 mph. There is no precipitation expected, with the chance standing at 0%.

Residents should enjoy the break from cloud cover as they experience a clearer and calm night ahead.

Today’s Details High 53°F Low 37°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 59% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 7% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 4:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 53°F 37°F Overcast Thursday 43°F 23°F Overcast Friday 53°F 36°F Overcast Saturday 45°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 27°F 15°F Partly cloudy Monday 41°F 15°F Clear sky Tuesday 47°F 26°F Overcast

