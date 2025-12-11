12/10/25: Overcast Evening with a Chill at 38.5, Winds Calming Overnight

By
Source Staff
-
0
16

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 38.5°F with overcast skies. The wind is currently blowing at 9.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 53.4°F and a low of 37.2°F. Wind speeds reached up to 15.3 mph, and despite a 7% chance of precipitation, there was no rainfall noted. Conditions remained predominantly overcast throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the weather is expected to clear significantly with mainly clear skies predicted. Temperatures will again dip to a low of around 37.2°F, while wind speeds will approach 14.2 mph. There is no precipitation expected, with the chance standing at 0%.

Residents should enjoy the break from cloud cover as they experience a clearer and calm night ahead.

Today’s Details

High
53°F
Low
37°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
7% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
4:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 53°F 37°F Overcast
Thursday 43°F 23°F Overcast
Friday 53°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 45°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 27°F 15°F Partly cloudy
Monday 41°F 15°F Clear sky
Tuesday 47°F 26°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR